Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 122.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Waldron LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 997,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,981,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 38,834 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,498,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,763,000 after buying an additional 1,369,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

In other news, insider Ellen Barker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,213.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,278.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,301 shares of company stock valued at $17,259,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ TXN) opened at 89.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 74% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

