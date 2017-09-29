Ratan Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD)

Ratan Capital Management LP continued to hold its position in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Ardagh Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Ardagh Group worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Ngam Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) traded up 0.66% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,064 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The company’s market cap is $5.07 billion.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group S.A. will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

ARD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Ardagh Group SA, formerly Ardagh Finance Holdings SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the packing industry. The Company focuses on the design and manufacture of rigid packaging solutions mainly for food and beverage markets. Its activities are divided into two business segments: Metal packing, which supplies aluminum and steel beverage cans, two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans, as well as a range of can ends, among others, and Glass packing, which delivers glass containers, bottles and jars, among others.

