Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report sales of $49.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.60 million and the highest is $50.30 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $40.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $49.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $198.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $237.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $234.90 million to $240.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 98.26%. The business had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Rapid7 (RPD) opened at 17.48 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $753.58 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan Matthews sold 52,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $908,699.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,152,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,280,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,139. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rapid7 by 594.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

