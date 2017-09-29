Radware (RDWR) versus YuMe (YUME) Head to Head Comparison

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) and YuMe (NYSE:YUME) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Get Radware Ltd. alerts:

YuMe pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Radware does not pay a dividend. YuMe pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of YuMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of YuMe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Radware has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YuMe has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and YuMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware -6.41% -2.14% -1.49% YuMe 2.46% 4.36% 2.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radware and YuMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $198.44 million 3.67 -$1.17 million ($0.29) -57.28 YuMe $159.78 million 1.00 $10.08 million $0.10 46.20

YuMe has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Radware. Radware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YuMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Radware and YuMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 1 5 0 2.83 YuMe 1 1 0 0 1.50

Radware currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.88%. YuMe has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.06%. Given Radware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than YuMe.

Summary

Radware beats YuMe on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications. The Company’s products and activities are focused on protecting against cyber-attacks and ensuring optimal application service level for enterprises’ and carriers’ data centers. Its solutions include application and network security, and application delivery. Its application and network Security products include DefensePro Attack Mitigation Device, AppWall Web Application Firewall, DefenseFlow Cyber Command and Control application, and DefensePipe Cloud Scrubbing Service. Its application delivery products include Alteon NG, LinkProof NG and FastView. Its management solutions include APSolute Vision, application performance monitoring and vDirect.

YuMe Company Profile

YuMe, Inc. (YuMe) is an independent provider of multi-screen video advertising technology, connecting brand advertisers, digital media property owners and consumers of video content across a range of Internet-connected devices. The Company operating segments include Domestic and International. The Company offers advertising customers end-to-end marketing solutions by combining data-driven technologies with deep insight into audience behavior. The Company also offers demand-side platform (DSP), called YuMe for Advertisers, to find relevant audiences and deliver targeted advertising, and a supply-side platform (SSP), called YuMe for Publishers (YFP 5.0), which helps aggregate audiences, define audience characteristics and offer monetization opportunities for digital media property owners. Its technologies serve the specific needs of brand advertisers and enable them to find and target brand-receptive audiences across a range of Internet connected devices and digital media properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.