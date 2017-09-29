Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Radius Health worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,010,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,362,000 after acquiring an additional 93,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,881,000 after acquiring an additional 262,896 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 641,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth $25,589,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 85,816 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

In other news, CFO Jose Carmona acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $98,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,298,799 shares in the company, valued at $194,730,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 469,100 shares of company stock worth $16,328,382. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) opened at 39.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $59.22. The firm’s market cap is $1.72 billion.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post ($5.58) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

