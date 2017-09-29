Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Get Quidel Corporation alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quidel Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Quidel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Quidel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Quidel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Quidel Corporation (QDEL) opened at 44.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. Quidel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.47 billion.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Quidel Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Quidel Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Corporation will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/quidel-corporation-qdel-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,239,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,211,218.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 94,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,789.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,029.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,192 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Quidel Corporation during the second quarter worth about $442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Quidel Corporation by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Quidel Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,620,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Quidel Corporation during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quidel Corporation by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.