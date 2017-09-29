QS Investors LLC Sells 46,709 Shares of Aetna Inc. (AET)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,709 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna during the second quarter worth $106,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aetna by 206.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in shares of Aetna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Inc. (AET) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.99. The company had a trading volume of 529,859 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.70. Aetna Inc. has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $164.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.08. Aetna had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Aetna’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc. will post $9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Aetna from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Aetna from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

In other Aetna news, President Karen S. Lynch sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $2,472,527.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,404,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 10,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,734.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

