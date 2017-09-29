QS Investors LLC Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.22% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 133,754 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. Molina Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.87 billion.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare Inc will post ($2.70) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Molina sold 22,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,869.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,683.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Molina sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $1,000,534.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,543,663.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,060 shares of company stock worth $21,872,968 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Molina Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

