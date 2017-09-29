Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reiterated their hold rating on shares of Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) in a report issued on Thursday morning. Cowen and Company currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiagen N.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Qiagen N.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Commerzbank Ag restated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Qiagen N.V. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) traded up 0.19% during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. 680,312 shares of the company were exchanged. Qiagen N.V. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $35.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Qiagen N.V. had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qiagen N.V. will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qiagen N.V. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,048,000 after buying an additional 363,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qiagen N.V. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,053,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after buying an additional 394,201 shares during the period. Johnston Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qiagen N.V. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,126,000 after buying an additional 39,145 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Qiagen N.V. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,035,000 after buying an additional 87,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Qiagen N.V. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,130,000 after buying an additional 48,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen N.V. Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

