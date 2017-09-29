Q3 2017 Earnings Forecast for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Issued By KeyCorp

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2018 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

STLD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) opened at 34.58 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $40.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $191,049.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $190,755.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,005,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,687.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

