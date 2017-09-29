Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for LTC Properties, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial Corporation (LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst D. Bernstein anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corporation currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. LTC Properties had a net margin of 53.36% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.08 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LTC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Sunday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE LTC) opened at 46.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.15. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in LTC Properties by 30.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LTC Properties by 20.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 180.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 988,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,367,000 after purchasing an additional 239,198 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), Assisted living facilities (ALF), Independent living facilities (ILF), Memory care facilities (MC) and Range of care facilities (ROC).

