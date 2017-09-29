Pzena Investment Management (PZN) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE: PZN) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pzena Investment Management to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Investment Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Investment Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pzena Investment Management pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 66.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $122.22 million $56.40 million 16.50 Pzena Investment Management Competitors $817.34 million $231.50 million -10.17

Pzena Investment Management’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management. Pzena Investment Management is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pzena Investment Management and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pzena Investment Management Competitors 666 2044 1973 40 2.29

As a group, “Investment Management” companies have a potential downside of 2.72%. Given Pzena Investment Management’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pzena Investment Management has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 14.82% 12.93% 6.38% Pzena Investment Management Competitors 31.64% 111.68% 29.60%

Volatility and Risk

Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management competitors beat Pzena Investment Management on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is the sole managing member of Pzena Investment Management, LLC. Pzena Investment Management, LLC is an investment management company. The Company also serves as the general partner of Pzena Investment Management, LP. The Company offers institutional investment products to public and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations and certain commingled vehicles geared toward institutional investors. The Company also offers access to certain of its global and non-United States strategies through private placement vehicles and collective investment trusts. Pzena Investment Management, LLC is its operating company. Pzena Investment Management, LLC consists of Class A and Class B membership units.

