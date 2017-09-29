PVH Corp. (PVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PVH Corp.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the highest is $2.92. PVH Corp. posted earnings of $2.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PVH Corp..

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PVH Corp. had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PVH Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PVH Corp. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PVH Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) traded up 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.92. 193,690 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.49. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. PVH Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $718,018.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Holmes sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $108,068.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,832 shares of company stock worth $10,050,906. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. by 3,001.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,090,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,341 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,022,000 after acquiring an additional 679,144 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,407,000 after acquiring an additional 677,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,211,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About PVH Corp.

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

