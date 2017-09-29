Prudential Financial (PRU) vs. Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is one of 31 public companies in the “Life & Health Insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Prudential Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Prudential Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prudential Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Financial’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial 3.58% 4.09% 0.24% Prudential Financial Competitors 4.68% 2.07% 1.79%

Dividends

Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Prudential Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 35.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Prudential Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Prudential Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial 0 7 5 0 2.42 Prudential Financial Competitors 349 1386 1900 81 2.46

Prudential Financial presently has a consensus target price of $113.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.66%. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies have a potential upside of 9.34%. Given Prudential Financial’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prudential Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prudential Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial $59.25 billion $7.12 billion 11.92 Prudential Financial Competitors $28.59 billion $2.35 billion 52.52

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Prudential Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Prudential Financial peers beat Prudential Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc., is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments. The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division consists of Individual Annuities, Retirement and Asset Management segments. The U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division consists of Individual Life and Group Insurance segments. The International Insurance division consists of International Insurance segment. The Closed Block division consists of Closed Block segment. The Company has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

