Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Rambus, Inc. (RMBS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Rambus worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 17,759.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,458,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,396,000 after purchasing an additional 513,316 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Rambus by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,589,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,006,000 after purchasing an additional 881,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rambus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,349,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 216,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rambus by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,956,000 after purchasing an additional 233,572 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus Inc. alerts:

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, SVP Laura Stark sold 3,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $45,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Shrigley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $64,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,363.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,050 shares of company stock valued at $791,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ RMBS) opened at 13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 0.91. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Rambus had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Rambus, Inc. (RMBS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/prudential-financial-inc-trims-position-in-rambus-inc-rmbs.html.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.