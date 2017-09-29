Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) is Redwood Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Redwood Capital Management LLC continued to hold its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $21,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 203.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $463,639.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,454.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 14,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,638,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,615 shares of company stock valued at $24,276,660 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.14. 317,776 shares of the stock were exchanged. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.50 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.61). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post $10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

