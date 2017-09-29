Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 204.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,221 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,995 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.70% of Zumiez worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zumiez by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,097,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,384,000 after acquiring an additional 274,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,054 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 136,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zumiez by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 303,863 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 78,233 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zumiez by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 287,985 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ ZUMZ) opened at 17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.12 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post $1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $15.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

