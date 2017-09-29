Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory Holding Corp. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on Fox Factory Holding Corp. from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) opened at 43.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/prudential-financial-inc-buys-200-shares-of-fox-factory-holding-corp-foxf.html.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,773.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $296,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,742. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory Holding Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.