Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) Insider Tara Nickerson Sells 4,724 Shares

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Tara Nickerson sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $326,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tara Nickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena Corporation PLC alerts:

On Monday, September 25th, Tara Nickerson sold 17,500 shares of Prothena Corporation PLC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $1,113,000.00.

Shares of Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ PRTA) traded down 4.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. 645,417 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.48 billion. Prothena Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $69.53.

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. Prothena Corporation PLC had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 527.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7951.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Corporation PLC will post ($4.39) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/prothena-corporation-plc-prta-insider-tara-nickerson-sells-4724-shares.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena Corporation PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Prothena Corporation PLC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Prothena Corporation PLC by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Prothena Corporation PLC by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena Corporation PLC in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Prothena Corporation PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

Prothena Corporation PLC Company Profile

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Corporation PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena Corporation PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.