Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (PXOG) Announces Earnings Results

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (PXOG) traded down 5.17% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,990,000 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.57 million. Prospex Oil and Gas PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.29 and a 12-month high of GBX 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.40.
Separately, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Prospex Oil and Gas PLC in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
About Prospex Oil and Gas PLC
Prospex Oil and Gas Plc, formerly Premier Gold Resources Plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests in and/or acquires companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector with potential for growth and/or income. The Company may also directly apply for new exploration licenses or invest in existing licenses.
