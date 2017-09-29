ProShare Advisors LLC Has $11.50 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.2% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) opened at 446.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.45 and its 200-day moving average is $406.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.84 and a 1-year high of $446.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post $21.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

In other news, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total value of $1,526,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total transaction of $108,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,447 shares of company stock worth $1,855,015. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $438.40 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.54.

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

