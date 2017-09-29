ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III purchased 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.90 per share, with a total value of $701,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,157.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) opened at 50.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.50. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%. The business had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.80%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

