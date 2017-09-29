ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,200,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,929,000 after acquiring an additional 526,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,066,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,839,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,094,000 after acquiring an additional 631,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,138,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,944,000 after acquiring an additional 797,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,633,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,723,000 after acquiring an additional 350,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brixmor Property Group Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/proshare-advisors-llc-decreases-stake-in-brixmor-property-group-inc-brx.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 15,600 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $300,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,017.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Schreiber acquired 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $187,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE BRX) opened at 18.91 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.69 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.