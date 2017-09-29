ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research report released on Tuesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics N.V. from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised ProQR Therapeutics N.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics N.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ PRQR) traded down 1.03% on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 124,980 shares. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.70. The company’s market capitalization is $115.70 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,596,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (ProQR), formerly ProQR Therapeutics B.V., is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of ribonucleic Acid (RNA)-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders. Utilizing its RNA repair technologies, the Company is developing a pipeline in severe genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis (CF) and Leber’s congenital amaurosis (LCA).

