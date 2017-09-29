ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLI shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Dwun-Hou Chen sold 32,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$36,845.94. Also, insider Bruce Pritchard sold 84,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$97,283.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 98,700 shares of company stock valued at $124,003 and have sold 470,599 shares valued at $639,100.

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE PLI) traded up 1.91% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 295,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProMetic Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.13 billion.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (ProMetic) is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company has two segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics and Protein Technology. The Company offers its technology platform for large-scale drug purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to various industries, and uses its own affinity technology that provides for extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma in order to develop therapeutics and orphan drugs.

