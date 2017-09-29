Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base. It is also focused on providing partners and direct end users with a path to develop and integrate cloud-based applications. Its solutions include Progress OpenEdge and Progress Corticon. The DCI segment is focused on its data assets, including the data integration components of its cloud offerings. Its solutions include Progress DataDirect Connect and Progress DataDirect Cloud. The AppDev business segment is focused on generating customers for its application development assets. Its solutions include Dev Tools, NativeScript, Dev Cloud, Telerik Platform, Test Studio, Sitefinity and Progress Rollbase. Its offerings span Web, mobile and data. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Progress Software Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Progress Software Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progress Software Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) opened at 37.69 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.82 billion. Progress Software Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75.

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.60 million. Progress Software Corporation had a positive return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $159.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Progress Software Corporation by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corporation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corporation by 220.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corporation by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

