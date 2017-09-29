Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,037 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,120 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth $3,996,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 56.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,445,217 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,871,931,000 after buying an additional 2,621,275 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell & Orkin Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) opened at 146.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.16. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $157.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 23.06%. Adobe Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr downgraded Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.24 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $304,433.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 25,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $3,629,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,359 shares of company stock worth $7,868,382 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

