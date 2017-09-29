Profund Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 934,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ HIMX) opened at 10.42 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $11.97.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr cut Himax Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.34 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.68.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

