Profund Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,039,000 after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 110.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 14.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 787.1% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 446,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A. de C.V. alerts:

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/profund-advisors-llc-has-544000-stake-in-grupo-aeroportuario-del-sureste-s-a-de-c-v-asr.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS AG downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) opened at 190.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.78 and a beta of 0.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $229.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $158.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 39.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post $8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASUR) is a Mexico-based holding company. It and its subsidiaries hold concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately nine airports in the southeast region of Mexico, as well as over 10 airports in Colombia. The Company operates through segments, including Cancun airport and subsidiaries (Cancun), the Villahermosa Airport (Villahermosa), the Merida airport (Merida) and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.