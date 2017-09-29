Professional Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,512 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Nike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,554,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,319,086,000 after acquiring an additional 835,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,907,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,781,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,087,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,621,066,000 after purchasing an additional 144,846 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,143,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,401,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,679,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $706,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) traded down 1.44% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. 6,150,192 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nike, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nike, Inc. will post $2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.16 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $339,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,072 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,630,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 177,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,117 shares of company stock valued at $20,935,321. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

