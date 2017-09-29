Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Sold by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,532,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,010,000 after purchasing an additional 106,509 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble Company (The) news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 6,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $558,038.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $587,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,723.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,070. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.44 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.94. 2,326,102 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $94.67. Procter & Gamble Company (The) also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,101 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 258% compared to the average daily volume of 2,266 put options.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

