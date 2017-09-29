Private Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,198,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,915,788,000 after buying an additional 181,993 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,516,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,478,000 after buying an additional 215,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,649,000 after buying an additional 34,936 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,003,000 after buying an additional 59,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,917,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,924,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/private-capital-advisors-inc-acquires-100-shares-of-international-business-machines-corporation-ibm.html.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE IBM) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.18. 823,927 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $139.13 and a 12-month high of $182.79.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. International Business Machines Corporation had a return on equity of 71.53% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Vetr downgraded shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.26 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

International Business Machines Corporation Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.