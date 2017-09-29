Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,477 Shares of CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE:CYS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,477 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of CYS Investments worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CYS Investments during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CYS Investments by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in CYS Investments during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in CYS Investments during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CYS Investments by 48.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS) opened at 8.64 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31 billion. CYS Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. CYS Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CYS Investments, Inc. will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. CYS Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CYS Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of CYS Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYS Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

In related news, Director David A. Tyson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $50,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CYS Investments

CYS Investments, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s objective is to provide consistent returns to its investors through a combination of dividends and capital appreciation. It invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans; adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), which have coupon rates that reset monthly, or hybrid ARMs, which have a coupon rate that is fixed for an initial period.

