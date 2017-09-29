Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.97 Million Holdings in E.W. Scripps Company (The) (SSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of E.W. Scripps Company (The) worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in E.W. Scripps Company (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps Company (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE SSP) opened at 19.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.01. E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $231.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. E.W. Scripps Company (The) had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that E.W. Scripps Company will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

SSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.W. Scripps Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

