PriceSmart (PSMT) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Headlines about PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PriceSmart earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.0675229259655 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ PSMT) opened at 88.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $86.35. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $94.40.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $730.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ifs Securities assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Capital set a $102.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PriceSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,561 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $302,257.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.

