Precept Management LLC Takes Position in Asure Software Inc (ASUR)

Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Precept Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 58,766 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $154.14 million. Asure Software Inc has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. Analysts predict that Asure Software Inc will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASUR. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Asure Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

