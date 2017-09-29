Precept Management LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

Precept Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education comprises approximately 2.7% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Precept Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 586.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 23.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,935.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 1,315 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $105,660.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,840.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,139. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ LOPE) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.75. 67,068 shares of the stock were exchanged. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post $3.83 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/precept-management-llc-acquires-1800-shares-of-grand-canyon-education-inc-lope.html.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.