PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH) Receives $84.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRAH. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $73.00 price target on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $711,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $29,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000,000 shares of company stock worth $748,500,000. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ PRAH) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 289,622 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post $3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc is a contract research organization. The Company provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company offers therapeutic services in areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases.

