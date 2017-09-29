PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Waldron LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 727,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,417,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 116,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.61 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.19.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Glenn E. Bost II sold 19,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $1,997,049.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viktoras R. Sekmakas sold 18,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $1,907,953.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE PPG) opened at 108.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.64 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post $6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

