Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (POT) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (TSE:POT) (NYSE:POT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. TD Securities currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.56.

Shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 594,914 shares of the company traded hands. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

In other Potash Co. of Saskatchewan news, insider Wayne Richard Brownlee sold 112,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total transaction of C$2,669,500.00. Also, Director Bradley Peacock sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.24, for a total transaction of C$174,391.36.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Company Profile

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

