Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (POT) Insider Wayne Richard Brownlee Sells 112,400 Shares of Stock

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (TSE:POT) (NYSE:POT) insider Wayne Richard Brownlee sold 112,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total value of C$2,669,500.00.
Shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (TSE:POT) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 504,641 shares. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion and a PE ratio of 42.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Potash Co. of Saskatchewan to C$24.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.56.
About Potash Co. of Saskatchewan
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.
