Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) is Ratan Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Ratan Capital Management LP raised its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Post Holdings accounts for approximately 6.9% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Post Holdings worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings by 13.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings by 24.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings in the first quarter valued at $720,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings in the first quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE POST) traded up 1.65% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.48. 300,443 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.85 billion. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $89.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Post Holdings had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on POST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Post Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Post Holdings in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post Holdings in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

About Post Holdings

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

