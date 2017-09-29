PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. continued to hold its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Filament LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) opened at 409.36 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $218.07 and a 52 week high of $414.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.10. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 112.96% and a net margin of 73.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust (the Trust) is engaged in managing land, including royalty interests, for the benefit of its owners. The Company operates through managing the land segment, which includes sales and leases of such land, and the retention of oil and gas royalties. The Trust derives revenue from all avenues of managing the land, such as oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, easements, sundry and specialty leases, and land sales.

