Playtech PLC (PTEC) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) in a research note published on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,200 ($16.14) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Playtech PLC from GBX 1,250 ($16.81) to GBX 1,180 ($15.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.81) price target (down previously from GBX 1,260 ($16.94)) on shares of Playtech PLC in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Playtech PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.15) price target (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.79)) on shares of Playtech PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.72) price target on shares of Playtech PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,150 ($15.47).

Shares of Playtech PLC (PTEC) traded up 1.66% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 918.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,515 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 960.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 955.54. Playtech PLC has a one year low of GBX 757.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,020.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.89 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About Playtech PLC

Playtech plc supplies online gaming software. The Company and its subsidiaries develop software platforms for the online and land-based gambling industry. Its gaming applications include online casino, poker and other pay to play games, bingo, mobile, live gaming, land-based terminal and fixed-odds games.

