Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Buy Rating for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a sell rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $38.00 target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) traded up 0.82% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. 1,600,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. National Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock’s market cap is $13.61 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. National Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,682 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 58,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 27,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

