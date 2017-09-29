Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $407.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.32 million. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.61%. Pier 1 Imports’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Pier 1 Imports updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-0.14 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.38-0.48 EPS.

Pier 1 Imports (PIR) traded down 0.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,306,089 shares. The company has a market cap of $339.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. Pier 1 Imports has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. Pier 1 Imports’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pier 1 Imports from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pier 1 Imports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 64,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 41,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

