Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently has $135.00 price target on the stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, Vetr raised Philip Morris International from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.92.

Shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE PM) traded down 0.71% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912,773 shares. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $123.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.73. The company has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post $4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.90%.

In other news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,475,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,796,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,919,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,840,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amerigo Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,061,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

