Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Phibro Animal Health Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.547327329619 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) traded up 0.82% on Friday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 121,407 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.36. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $40.25.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health Corporation had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $194.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

PAHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health Corporation from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Phibro Animal Health Corporation news, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $57,792.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean J. Warras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,960,354 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro) is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company operates in three segments, which include Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. The Company offers various products, which include Animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, nutritional specialty products and mineral nutrition products.

