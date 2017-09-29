Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 853,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,534,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after acquiring an additional 227,682 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,088,000 after acquiring an additional 159,281 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer Inc. alerts:

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) traded down 0.407% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.455. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026,637 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. Pfizer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $210.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.936 and a beta of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-bought-by-first-financial-bank-trust-division.html.

In related news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $263,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,296,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,521 shares of company stock worth $15,813,961 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.