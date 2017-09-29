Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes $365,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $14,689,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,494,000 after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAG. Northcoast Research began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $206,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,968.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE PAG) traded down 0.84% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,643 shares. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post $4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.

